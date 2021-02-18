Motorist jailed after almost €500K in boot of his car prompting a money-laundering investigation.

SHANE Cameron, 24, was arrested on December 8, 2020, following a search of his vehicle in Luton.

Police found a big plastic laundry bag and several other plastic shopping bags, each containing large quantities of cash.

The Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team launched an investigation and Cameron, from Bedford, appeared at Luton Crown Court in December last year where he pled guilty to possession of criminal property, namely cash under Section 329 Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He has now been sentenced at the same court to one year and four months in jail.

Detective Sergeant Steve Lambeth, of the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team, said: “I would like to assure the public that we take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of criminality within our community, and we are committed to bringing those involved to justice.

“The recovery of such a substantial amount of money was a great example of how officers are tirelessly working to disrupt organised crime. This money was not only being used to finance serious organised crime across the UK but also represents the proceeds of previous crimes undertaken to acquire such vast sums of cash. This seizure has had a significant impact on those activities.

“I am proud of the achievements of our officers and staff in bearing down on organised crime, despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

