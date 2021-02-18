More patrols on Albir’s Lighthouse road

PROTECCION CIVIL volunteers are helping Alfaz’s Policia Local to ensure that regulations are observed on the Albir Faro (Lighthouse) road.

They are reminding pedestrians that they need to maintain social distancing and, apart from families that habitually live together, groups should not exceed two. Masks, needless to say, should be worn at all times.

Patrols have been stepped up, particularly at the weekend, Alfaz’s Public Safety councillor Toni Such announced.

Such called for “common sense” and compliance with anti-Covid measures introduced for the general good, while stressing the “civic response” of the majority of Alfaz residents.

