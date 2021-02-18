More Good News for Malaga Reopenings After Cases Continue to Fall

CASES in Malaga city have fallen again, making the city’s reopening look very likely.

Malaga’s infection rate is now at 373 cases per 100,000 people, down from 418 yesterday.

The Junta de Andalucia are now set to meet today to discuss reopening the city from Saturday, while Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmadena also seem set to have restrictions lifted.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, called on residents to continue make “more efforts” to lower cases to below 200 per 100,000 people, however.

He said: “We have already left 500 behind. It must be lower than 200.”

He added: “We’re doing well, but we have to go much lower. For this, fewer infections have to take place. Let us take care of the health and lives of others and we will protect the employment of many.”

Other Malaga municipalities looking set to reopen this weekend are Alhaurin de la Torre, Cartama, Coin, Alora, Arenas, Arriate, Benarraba, El Burgo, Canillas de Albaida, Cartajima, Casares, Colmenar, Cuevas de San Marcos, Genalguacil, Guaro, Jubrique, Pizarra, Teba, Villanueva de Tapia and Yunquera.

