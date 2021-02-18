Moftag carries on despite pandemic

MOFTAG took Valentine’s Day presents to 41 members, going all the way to Moraira in some cases.

Each member received a gift bag containing chocolates, a teabag and a smiley-face magnet. There was also a rhyme telling them to enjoy the treat, sit back, relax, and drink to Moftag.

Moftag (Mighty Oaks from Tiny Acorns Grow), which was founded 43 years ago this year, is Calpe’s longest-running club and is also a registered charity.

They focus on raising money for Calpe charities and also provide company and social events for their members, many of whom are ladies living on their own.

Despite the challenges that the Covid pandemic has thrown at them, Moftag has stayed in touch with all members each week, via telephone.

Even more importantly, and despite not being able to hold their two Fayres this year, they have managed to continue their fund-raising.

They took orders for homemade produce, took photos of items for sale which they emailed to members and friends, and even delivered them to their homes.

This enabled Moftag to donate over €1,000 to the Red Cross to help families buy schoolbooks, with €800 each going to Caritas and the Red Cross for food vouchers that were distributed to needy Calpe families.

There were also Christmas gifts for residents in the Los Boqueres care home who did not have families to bring them presents on Three Kings Day.

New members are always welcome and readers who would like to know more about Moftag should contact the charity’s president, Jenny Godfrey on 639 139 518.

