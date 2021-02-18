Meghan Markle and Prince Harry WON’T be paid for 90 minute ‘Nothing Off Limits’ Oprah Interview.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry won’t be paid for their appearance on Oprah, the pair, who scored multi-million deals with Netflix and Spotify, will be sitting down for a bombshell 90-minute ‘nothing off limits’ special with the chat show queen – where they are expected to reveal details about their new life.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the couple will not be paid for the interview which will be aired on March 7. The ‘tell all’ show has been billed as a prime time special that will see Meghan speak about topics ranging from “stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure”.

Oprah Winfrey’s best pal Gayle King has apparently said nothing would be off-limits in the interview. Speaking on her CBS show, the chat show host said: “I’m told that nothing is off-limits. She can ask anything she wants.”

However, a source close to the couple have suggested the couple did not want to upset the Queen with the tell-all chat. The Queen has been urged to ‘put her foot down’ and axe Prince Harry from the Royal Family line of succession.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last year, but the Duke remains in the line of succession to the Crown and is currently sixth in line to the throne.

