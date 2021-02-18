A MAN in the UK has handed himself in to police so he could get away from the people he was living with in lockdown, according to one police force.

Police say the man wanted to avoid the people he shares his house with and turned himself in after he was wanted for recall to prison.

-- Advertisement --



Inspector Darren Taylor from Sussex Police said the man was wanted by police and turned himself in to get some “peace and quiet” from the people he lived with.

According to the police officer the man handed himself in at Burgess Hill police station after he was wanted for recall to prison.

He said: “Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison than have to spend more time with the people he was living with!

“One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own.”

A study released in the UK in October found 53 per cent of the population said they had felt angry with other people they know because of their behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the research by King’s College London and Ipsos Mori, nearly a quarter of people reported having argued with friends or family about their actions amid Covid restrictions, with one in 12 no longer speaking to someone they know because of disagreements.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Hands Himself in to Police ‘to Avoid People he was Living with’ in Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.