Man Finds Machine Gun in the Middle of a Benalmadena Street

A MAN walking his dog has told police he found a machine gun and ammunition lying in the middle of the street in Benalmadena.

Officers from the National Police have started an investigation after the man said he found the machine gun in Benalmadena’s Calle Ronda del Golf Este.

According to media reports the man was walking his dog through Benalmadena when he found a sports bag lying in the street.

After opening it he found a MP5 submachine gun with a silencer and a large amount of ammunition. In total there were thought to be around 90 cartridges.

The man contacted the Local Police, telling them he had found the submachine and officers moved to the area before members of the National Police later took over the investigation.

According to media reports, police believe the weapon’s owner might have dropped it there to return for it later. The area where it was found is known for police checks so officers believe the owner may have disposed of the bag there after coming across police before trying to return to retrieve it later.

Experts are now investigating whether the gun has been used in any crimes and where it came from.

