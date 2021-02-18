Man faces 70 charges including crimes against children and animals

A MAN in his 60s is facing 70 charges in court including crimes against children and animals.

In June last year, detectives began investigating the man in Taree, Manning Valley on the North Coast of New South Wales, after disturbing allegations were made against him.

They arrested him in September on suspicion of sexually abusing a woman in her 40s and six children between 2015 and 2018, all of whom knew him.

The peaceful town, home to almost 30,000 people, was shocked to discover their neighbour’s alleged crimes.

It has taken detectives several months to collate the list of 70 charges against him, ranging from sexually abusing children to torturing animals so severely that they died, and refusing someone medication. The animals were a magpie, a horse, a bull, a cat, a goat, a pig, dogs and chickens.

According to the Australian press, the man works in the agricultural industry and during searches, several items of interest were seized, including electronic storage devices.

Police divers also found three firearms, hidden at the bottom of a large dam on the property.

The man plans to plead not guilty to all charges, his lawyer has said, and has been in jail since he was arrested in September and formally refused bail.

He is due to appear in court in a few weeks.

