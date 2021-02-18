MADRID Police Discover Four Million Counterfeit Masks In Leganés Hotel Search and arrest one man of Asian origin



National Police officers in Madrid raided a hotel in Leganés and discovered the home of a large-scale counterfeiting operation, making fake hygienic face masks, and one man of Asian origin was arrested on suspicion of falsifying documents.

The operation was conducted by more than fifty officers on Thursday night February 11) through into Friday, and involved the Provincial Foreigners Brigade, in collaboration with officers from the Prevention and Reaction Units, as well as the local Leganés and Parla police stations.

During the raid on the hotel in Leganés, officers found a room full of cardboard boxes and packaging containing different types of KN95 and FFP2 hygienic masks, while the continued search of the premises uncovered a room complete with a high-quality silk-screen printing press.

The investigating officers quickly established the type of operation that was going on in that basement, where, using the silk-screen printing machine, the non-approved hygienic masks were being put through the process of having the ‘CE’ logo and necessary EU sanitary certification printed on them.

The finished printed products were then being packaged up in the cardboard boxes, with all the correct markings, and stored ready to be sold to the medical market as certified hygienic face masks.

In total, officers counted around four million masks either already counterfeited and packaged, or pending being processed, and the person in charge of the operation, a male of Asian origin, was caught in the establishment and appended on suspicion of falsifying documents, and another 28 persons in the premises were arrested on suspicion of administrative offenses.

