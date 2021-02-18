Madrid gives police more control to combat illegal parties in tourist accommodation, particularly during the pandemic.

THE Community of Madrid has reinforced the control of the

of the proper use of tourist apartments and houses in order to

to tackle a ‘pandemic phenomenon’ of illegal parties that breach Covid regulations.

“This activity violates the current regional regulations, which strictly prohibits meetings of non-residents in homes and is framed within the regional government’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the regional government.

To this end, the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims, Enrique Lopez,

has signed an order that empowers the Local Police of the Community of Madrid to carry out inspections of tourist accommodation.

“In this way, as the order states, officers from the region’s 112 Local Police Corps will be able to carry out ‘verification tasks’ and surveillance in order to enforce compliance,” added the government in a statement.

“The Community of Madrid reminds that, according to the autonomous regional legislation, tourist apartments and dwellings cannot be used for any purpose other than tourism, for which they are exclusively authorised.”

The Community of Madrid today announced it will relax Covid measures from 00:00 on Saturday, February 20, despite the fact it is the autonomous with the worst cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days, according to the Ministry of Health.

As announced by the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso a week ago, the curfew restriction has been altered to 11pm (from 10pm), when bars and restaurants must also close with no new customers after 10pm.

