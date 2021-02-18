Madrid gives police more control to combat illegal parties in tourist accommodation

CREDIT: Communidad de Madrid

Madrid gives police more control to combat illegal parties in tourist accommodation, particularly during the pandemic.

THE Community of Madrid has reinforced the control of the
of the proper use of tourist apartments and houses in order to
to tackle a ‘pandemic phenomenon’ of illegal parties that breach Covid regulations.

“This activity violates the current regional regulations, which strictly prohibits meetings of non-residents in homes and is framed within the regional government’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the regional government.

To this end, the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims, Enrique Lopez,
has signed an order that empowers the Local Police of the Community of Madrid to carry out inspections of tourist accommodation.


“In this way, as the order states, officers from the region’s 112 Local Police Corps will be able to carry out ‘verification tasks’ and surveillance in order to enforce compliance,” added the government in a statement.

“The Community of Madrid reminds that, according to the autonomous regional legislation, tourist apartments and dwellings cannot be used for any purpose other than tourism, for which they are exclusively authorised.”


The Community of Madrid today announced it will relax Covid measures from 00:00 on Saturday, February 20, despite the fact it is the autonomous with the worst cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days, according to the Ministry of Health.

As announced by the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso a week ago, the curfew restriction has been altered to 11pm (from 10pm), when bars and restaurants must also close with no new customers after 10pm.

https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

