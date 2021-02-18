Madrid eases measures despite being the community with the worst incidence.

THE Community of Madrid has relaxed Covid measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus despite the fact it is the autonomous with the worst cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days, according to the Ministry of Health.

-- Advertisement --



As announced by the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso a week ago, the curfew restriction has been altered to 11pm (from 10pm), when bars and restaurants must also close with no new customers after 10pm.

However, the restrictions on meeting with non-partners will remain in place until March 1.

The easing of measures comes at a time when it the community with the highest incidence in the country, with around 489 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – though it has reduced by half in the last 15 days.

On February 2 it was was 999.5 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Aside from the incidence rate, the Community also has some of the worst hospital and ICU occupancy data, 20.5 and 48 per cent respectively.

But while the regional authorities in the Interterritorial Council called for “prudence” in the de-escalation and Minister Carolina Darias appealed for “responsibility” to avoid a rebound, Ayuso has revealed a softening of measures.

On Feb 1, the regional government of the Community of Madrid extended border confinement to include 30 municipalities and 71 basic healthcare zones.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, has stated that the data continues to improve and that “the level of transmission is lower”, but we are still on “maximum alert.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid eases measures despite being the community with the worst incidence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.