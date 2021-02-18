IF you look German (or better still speak the language) and fancy sitting on a beach as a TV series extra for a few days, then this could be your ideal job.

German TV channel RTL will be filming the King of Palma between April and July and needs up to 2,500 extras to appear in the series although to apply for a role, you have to upload a photo and your details on www.studiocactus.es according to German language publisher Mallorca Zeitung.

-- Advertisement --



Actual filming will take place at Playa de Palma and in Can Picafort (which looks like Palma beach but is less busy) under secure conditions and in accordance with prevailing health regulations.

The plot of the series revolves around the new lives in the sun that Berliner’s especially looked to enjoy following the fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification in the 1990s.

There has been two years or research into the story which is sure to be relatively light hearted as German immigrants enjoy a new and somewhat unrestrained life.

Six episodes each lasting 45 minutes are due to be filmed and if the series is successful then it is likely that – no doubt with encouragement from the Mallorca Film Commission – an additional series could be commissioned.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Looking for extras to appear in King of Palma German TV series”.