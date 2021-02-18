Journalist Offered Covid Jab After NHS Recorded His Height Incorrectly

JOURNALIST offered the Covid jab ahead of priority groups after the NHS incorrectly recorded his height

A 32-year-old journalist from Liverpool was baffled when he received an invitation to get his Covid-19 vaccine before the priority groups had been vaccinated, so he decided to do some digging. He consequently discovered that the NHS has recorded his height as just 2.4 inches, which on paper, gives him a Body Mass Index (BMI) of a whopping 28,000, placing him in the morbidly obese and thus high-risk group.

Liverpool Echo political editor Liam Thorp said he followed up with his GP when he was left “confused” after being called for the jab this week, and subsequently realised that they had recorded him as being 6.2 centimetres tall rather than 6 foot 2 inches. With the incorrect measurement, his BMI was showing at around 1,000 times that of the average healthy male in the UK.

Mr Throp took to Twitter to describe his puzzling ordeal.

‘So I’m not getting a vaccine next week weird about why I’d been selected ahead of others so I rang the GP to check,’ the journalist wrote.

‘Turns out they had my height as 6.2cm rather than 6ft2, giving me a BMI of 28,000.’

Unsurprisingly, many people responded to the hilarious blunder, which would put Mr Throp at around the size of a person’s thumb. A witty back-and-forth ensued online between Mr Throp and journalist for the Manchester Evening News, Jennifer Williams.

‘Should they not have been in touch before to see how the man the size of a thumb was getting on?’ Ms William asked.

Mr Thorp replied: ‘Just let clinically obese Tom Thumb live his life Jen.’

‘Coming soon: Tom Thumb’s summer body workout plan.’

He also joked: ‘Don’t mind me guys, I’m just here living my 6.2cm, 17.5 stone best life,’ before adding: ‘I mean I’ve put on a few pounds in lockdown but not that many.’

