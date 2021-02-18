Jerusalem blanketed in snow for first time in six years with snow expected to fall throughout the day and the opening of schools delayed.

OVERNIGHT, six inches of snow fell in the capital with residents waking up to a winter wonderland.

But the weather has caused disruptions and prompted a situation assessment regarding the city’s education system and services this morning, headed by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and attended by Ari Kaplan, chairman of the Teachers’ Union.

Education institutions in Jerusalem’s ‘yellow’ and ‘orange’ neighborhoods that were approved to reopen by the Health Ministry began 9am, according to a statement issued by the Jerusalem municipality.

And according to Isreal news, Haaretz, the light rail halted service because of the snow, but resumed operation at 7am this morning, along with other Jerusalem public transport means.

The Jerusalem municipality said it will work around the clock to clear main roads of snow, prioritising the roads that lead to the city’s main school.

The south of the country also saw plunging temperatures and there was even a light snowfall overnight in Mizpe Ramon in the Negev Desert in the south of the country.

And according to Times of Isreal, a man sadly died of hypothermia overnight in the southern town of Kiryat Gat. Emergency services found the man in the street and were unable to revive him.

