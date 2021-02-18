Great News – Junta de Andalucía Relaxes Border Restrictions from Midnight TONIGHT.

IN some positive news, the meeting of the Public Health Alert committees of the Junta de Andalucía has agreed not to wait until Saturday, February 20 to lift perimeter closures for those municipalities currently under them but rather lift them from midnight TONIGHT.

The High Impact Public Health Alert of the eight Andalusian provinces met again today Thursday, February 18, to analyse the data and have agreed that these municipalities have been below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for long enough to justify bringing their border re-openings forward from midnight this Thursday instead of Saturday morning.

This exciting news means that Malaga capital and 25 other municipalities will reopen their mobility this Friday:

Mijas

Benalmádena

Fuengirola

Alhaurín de la Torre

Cártama, Coín

Álora

Arenas

Arriate

Benarrabá

El Burgo

Canillas de Albaida

Cartajima

Casares

Colmenar

Cuevas de San Marcos

Genalguacil

Guaro

Jubrique

Pizarra

Teba

Villanueva de Tapia

Yunquera

Speaking on Tuesday, February 16, Patricia Navarro, delegate of the Board in Malaga, warned: “Even if these municipalities were to open up the perimeter, we cannot rest on our laurels. It does not mean that the opening should assume that we can lead an absolutely normal life, in fact, it has already been said by some leaders of the Andalucian Government that it is expected that we can have a rebound [of covid cases] at the beginning of March.”

“We have to keep track of those measures that depend on the individual responsibility of every one of us, we have to be very cautious and we have to be very responsible.”

This measure has now been published Thursday, February 18 in the Official Gazette of the Board (BOJA) and will be effective from midnight.

