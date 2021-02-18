FORMER soldier jailed over petrol bomb attack on a family home.

Former soldier Ashley McArthur, 21 and his pregnant fiancée Kayleigh Dolan launched the petrol bomb attack in revenge at an ex-boyfriend of Dolan’s. The cruel pair were heard laughing and yelling “got you” after throwing a petrol bomb through a window of a house in Rochdale on June 10, at around 9 pm.

Inside the house Stephen Shaw, Dolan’s ex-boyfriend was sat watching TV. In the horrific attack he suffered burns to his legs and hands and was set alight by the Molotov cocktail. At the time of the attack his teenage brothers and his mum and stepdad were also at the house.

The court heard from prosecutor Shirlie Duckworth who explained that at one point McArthur, “turned up at Mr Shaw’s home and told his mother he would not touch her son in front of her, but said ‘Do you know what you are dealing with? I am a trained killer, I have just come out of the army’.

“She felt intimidated.

“Meanwhile, Ms Dolan asked the victim to meet her but when he said he was busy she told him ‘You’d better f**king show up’”.

The feud later escalated and culminated in the petrol bomb attack at the home. Mr Shaw made a statement to explain the effect that the attackers have had on his life and he said that he lives “in ongoing fear and it is unfair that our family have had to leave our home of 16 years.

‘Since that night I have been having panic attacks and am living an entirely different life to the one I led before.

“I cannot relax in my home anymore and life as I knew it has been ruined as I am constantly living in fear. It will have a massive effect on me going forward.”

McArthur has been jailed for four years and 10 months while Dolan has been jailed for three years.

