THE first driverless bus hits the road in Malaga in Spain’s pilot project

The Costa del Sol is once again at the forefront of innovation as the Automost project, developed in conjunction with the EMT, Avanza and the City of Malaga, is set to get underway on Saturday, February 20, delivering the first entirely autonomous passenger vehicle to the capital. The 12-meter electric bus, boasting the very latest in driving technology, will have a capacity for 70 passengers and run along Line 70 in the city.

The driverless route will take its first passengers from the Maritime Station to Paseo del Parque. Those brave enough to try the new wonder can book tickets online on the EMT website and can take a ride throughout February and March from 10am until 2pm each day.

The revolutionary motor will still have a driver on board, although only for safety reasons, as the law currently doesn’t allow busses to operate without one.

“This is a very important project that has been developing over the last four years and that is already facing its last phase with this trial,” explained Mayor Francisco de la Torre.

“We want this to translate into a global project”, the mayor added.

Officials said that the coronavirus pandemic had initially slowed down the testing of the new vehicle, but the project in now ready to go full steam ahead, with the president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio claiming that this could well be the way forward for sustainability and smart mobility.

An information tent will be set up on-site for any members of the public wanting to know more about the nine million euro scheme, and passengers who try out the bus will be invited to take a survey to describe their experience.

