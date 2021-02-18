A COUPLE getting a divorce put their dog up for auction after they were unable to agree who would keep it.

-- Advertisement --



The dog was valued at almost €3,500 in a court in Lugo, but an animal rights association wants to auction stopped, claiming that it is illegal and treats the dog like an object.

The dog is a Boston Terrier called ‘Boss’ and the bid, which opened on February 11, is scheduled to end on March 3.

The minimum bid has been set at €1,715.

Apparently one of the two members of the couple offered a solution, but the other refused and took the case to court and auction the valuable dog so they can later split the money.

Anyone can bid, but the couple can stop the process if they change their minds.

The Franz Weber Foundation, specialised in environmental and wildlife protection, reported that they will request that it be stopped immediately. They claim it is against EU regulations which classify animals as “sentient beings”. They find it ethically incorrect.

However, the court in Lugo has said the auction is in accordance with the law and that it is common to auction cows and horses, so a bid cannot be stopped just because we find dogs “cuter than other animals”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Divorcing couple auctions dog because they can’t agree on who keeps it”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.