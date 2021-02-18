Diabetic WWE Wrestler Appears to Have Seizure After Match Leaving Fans Asking Whether it was Real or Fake.

33-YEAR-OLD WWE wrestler Kyle O’Reilly, who wrestles for the World Wrestling Entertainment’s developmental brand NXT, was stretchered out after last night’s show (February 17), leaving fans worried for his wellbeing.

Photos of the former Ring of Honour (ROH) star, who has type 1 diabetes, showed up on Twitter shortly after the show ended, sparking concerns he had suffered a seizure.

However, due to the nature of the business, fans were not sure whether his seizure was him acting or whether it was real. The concern is that he has a pre-existing condition and was apparently knocked unconscious after hitting the ring steps at the end of the show.

After the show ended, legendary wrestler Triple H, Irishman Finn Balor and other officials were by his side as O’Reilly was taken from the Capitol Wrestling Centre on a stretcher.

O’Reilly took time off last year at the start of the pandemic as Type One Diabetes makes it harder for the body to fight off infections because the body no longer produces insulin. People with Type One diabetes can be nearly three times more likely to develop seizure disorder epilepsy.

Despite many fans concern, it appears that it may part of the ‘storyline’ as FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin tweeted: “From what I’m being told, Kyle O’Reilly did not suffer a real seizure after NXT tonight and did not suffer a medical episode,” Satin wrote. “According to WWE sources, it was all just part of storyline. Happy to hear he’s okay.”

However, O’Reilly’s condition is still unconfirmed by either himself or the WWE.

