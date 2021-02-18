DESPERATE search for young boy’s lost hearing aids near Granada’s Federico García Lorca Park.

A father has called on everyone to help out after his young son lost his essential and valuable hearing aids.

Jesús is only one-year-old and is hearing impaired. He lost the hearing aids when out with his grandparents in the Federico García Lorca Park, when they went for a walk. His father is now desperate to find them is asking for help from members of the public.

Carlos Rodrigo, father of Jesús explained that, “Without his hearing aids my son cannot hear well and we are worried that it might affect his speech development.”

Jesús had been out walking with his twin brother and his grandparents around the park but they only realised that the hearing aids had been lost when they returned home. Despite a frantic search by both parents and grandparents they were not found.

Jesús and his twin brother were born prematurely at only seven months and due to this Jesús has lost some of his hearing. With the help of the hearing aids his hearing has gradually been improving, but his father now fears that he will not be to replace them.

Carlos explained how “to buy them we were able to benefit from a subsidy from the Junta de Andalucía and we had to pay about half”, but to get a replacement he would have to pay out around €2000 again even though the devices are insured.

The hearing aids were lost between Parque de las Ciencias and the Parque Federico García Lorca and the family have given two phone numbers out in case anyone finds them. The numbers are 622 759 041 and 629 427 846.

