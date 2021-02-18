Demi Lovato Had Three Strokes And Heart Attack After 2018 Overdose

DEMI LOVATO Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Her 2018 Overdose



American pop star, Demi Lovato, has revealed how her 2018 drug overdose left her with brain damage and led to her having three strokes and a heart attack, with doctors at the time telling her she had between five and ten minutes to live.

The 28-year-old former Disney Channel child star is due to launch her new documentary ‘Dancing With The Devil’ in March, and has opened up about the 2018 overdose where she was found unconscious in her Hollywood home, after overdosing on a reported mix of fentanyl and opioids.

Talking on Wednesday (February 17) the singer said, “For the past couple of years, I’ve heard a lot of stories about my life and what people think has happened. I wanted to set the record straight and reveal it all for my fans”.

Lovato said, “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes”, and also told how she “was left with brain damage and I still feel the effects of that”, not daring to drive a car, and having a problem with reading due to blurry vision.

Demi spoke honestly about her addiction to cocaine at just 17, first entering rehab when she was 18 and being was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, as well as suffering from eating disorders.

‘Dancing With The Devil’ is released on YouTube on 23 March, and will include Lovato talking through past traumas and also the pressures of the entertainment industry.

