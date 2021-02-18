Cultura Mallorca a new initiative to highlight local culture

THE Mallorca Department of Culture, Heritage and Language Policy has launched a promotional campaign to highlight Cultura Mallorca.

The aim is to support the endemic culture of the island of Mallorca and strengthen the visibility of those cultural activities organised by the institution or which receive funding from it.

Special posters have been installed in the Misericòrdia cultural centre as well as in other cultural facilities encouraging residents to consult the Department’s cultural agendas and networks.

There will be a selection of newly created items of merchandise aimed at the public such as masks, mask holders, cloth bags, water bottles, pens, bookmarks and children’s paintings which will be distributed at different gatherings.

As well as Facebook and Twitter feeds, there is a new website www.culturamallorca.cat to promote the project.

