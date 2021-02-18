China’s Covid Jabs Will Be Open To ALL Users

Sarah Keane
China's Covid Jabs Will Be Open To ALL Users
China’s Covid Jabs Will Be Open To ALL Users image: Pixabay

CHINA’S Covid jabs will be open to ALL users, the Ambassador Confirmed

The Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Liu Yantao said on Tuesday, February 16 insisted that manufacturers of the vaccines would be open to offering them to any nations who require them, pointing out that the main priority of all countries at this stage should be overcoming the pandemic. China currently has 16 vaccines going through trials, and the Ambassador said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is assessing two of them for “potential emergency use listing.”

“As Austria, Czech and more EU member states express an interest in Chinese vaccines, we believe that this is about getting safe vaccines as soon as possible and for as many people as possible, regardless of who developed them,” the ambassador said.

He added in an interview with the state-run Cyprus News Agency that manufacturers of the vaccine in China “are open to all potential users.”


China’s Foreign Ministry has previously confirmed its commitment to providing 10 million doses of the jab to COVAX, a World Health Organization-led initiative that seeks to provide jabs to poorer nations. In addition, Beijing’s ambassador to the Philippines announced earlier in the month that China was open to discussing donating additional vaccines to developing countries.

According to China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, of the 16 vaccines currently undergoing trials, seven are currently undergoing phase three testing and two have already been approved for use in China.


Sarah Keane

