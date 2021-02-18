Castilla y Leon lifts movement restrictions between provinces but maintains regional closures.

IN light of a slight downward trend in infections, the Junta de Castilla y Leon has decided to lift the perimeter closure between the nine provinces of the Community from Saturday, February 20.

But regional movement restrictions will remain in place, along with travel to Portugal, with which the community also shares a border.

The perimeter closure between the nine provinces had been in force for a month, in addition to other measures due to the “advance of infections”.

It was approved, according to the decree signed by the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, until the end of the state of alarm on May 9.

But having analysed infection data and hospital admission, where the burden of patients with coronavirus remains high, it has been decided to take this step, which represents a first relief on the measures applied for level 4 “very high” and “plus” risk.

In addition, the limit of 25 people at indoor religious ceremonies has been amended to a third of capacity.

The lifting of certain restrictions will be published tomorrow, Friday, February 19, in the Official Gazette of Castilla y León (Bocyl) for its entry into force from 00:00 on Saturday, confirmed the vice president and spokesperson of the Board, Francisco Igea.

