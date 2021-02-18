BRITISH Fugitive In Dubai Suing West Midlands Police For Crushing His £200k Ferrari



Zahid Khan, was found guilty in Birmingham Crown Court of conspiracy to commit fraud, perverting the course of justice, and concealing and converting a criminal property in relation to a number plate scam, and was jailed in his absence in 2018 after he had fled to Dubai.

Mr Khan had set up an elaborate scam where he would register existing car number plates with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) under his own name and then sell them on to unsuspecting clients.

During one appearance at Birmingham Crown Court in April 2017, Mr Khan parked his £200k white Ferrari 458 Spider on the forecourt of the court building, which was later seized by the police, and then one month later he went to court to prove that the vehicle was legally his, only to be notified that his car had been scrapped.

West Midlands Police informed him that as the car had no valid insurance then it was classed as a Category B vehicle, officially unroadworthy and was destroyed, and now he has launched a claim against the police force to sue them for crushing his car, reports BirminghamLive, with a Notice of Issue reportedly sent to the Force on February 4 and the case is now with London County Court.

Speaking with the MailOnline in Dubai, Mr Khan told them, “I have now started proceedings against West Midlands Police for unlawful conduct concerning my Ferrari 458 Spider worth 200k”.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said, “Zahid Khan has previously lodged a letter of claim directly with the force which has already been denied”, and it has been reported that the police have allegedly found his hiding place in Dubai and he could be extradited soon.

