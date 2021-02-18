Breathing space for Benidorm taxes

THE deadlines for voluntary payment of municipal taxes in Benidorm has been extended.

The car tax (IVTM) and the charge for rubbish collection that would normally have to be paid by March 25 can be deferred to June 14.

The IAE tax on economic activities, IBI rates and the fee for a Vado (permanent access to a garage or gated property) can now be paid between August 2 and November 5.

“This is a response to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the local population’s employment circumstances and is one way of assisting their finances,” Benidorm’s Treasury councillor Aida Garcia Mayor said.

