Breaking News – Woman Dead and Five People Injured as House Collapses in Greater Manchester.

GREATER Manchester Police confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead at chaotic scenes at an estate in Summerseat, a village in the Ramsbottom district of Bury, at around 9pm on Wednesday, February 17.

Police reportedly rushed to the East View home in Summerseat following reports of an explosion and evacuated locals.

Manchester Evening News reported there was a strong smell of gas in the area which could have led to the explosion that made the house collapsing.

One witness said: “It was a loud bang. I got as far as the water pump and emergency services were already on scene.

“I thought was going to be another explosion and that’s why we needed to evacuate.”

Major emergency response from Greater Manchester Fire Service, GMP and North West Ambulance Service arrived quickly on the scene to provide support for police and local residents.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Five properties were evacuated as a precaution and a small scene remains in place.

“A woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Three people were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

“A woman and a child were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Photographs circulating UK media sites show the house reduced to rubble, with the roof torn off and glass shattered everywhere.

A large police presence remained at the property on Thursday, February 18, with the road leading to East View blocked off by officers.

An investigation has now been launched into just what happened.

