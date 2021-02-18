Body of young refugee man from refugee aid foundation pulled from a river in Spain.

THE 20-year-old from Chad disappeared at around midday on Wednesday, February 17, after going swimming in the Duero River in Soria, Castilla y Leon.

-- Advertisement --



His friend called emergency services after he didn’t surface, and officers from the Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police found his body this afternoon about 20 meters from where he was last seen alive.

The divers spent almost an hour tracking the right bank of the river, and after an hour and a half underwater, they have found the young man’s body, eight feet down.

A post mortem will be carried out, although everything indicates that the cause of death may be a thermal collapse or hypothermia, said the police.

The young man was walking through the San Prudencio area with a group of colleagues from the CEPAIM Foundation for refugee aid and international protection when he got into the water with a friend.

Agentes del #GEO localizan el cuerpo sin vida del joven de 20 años desaparecido durante el día de ayer en el río Duero en #Soria pic.twitter.com/Z9UHKDjUhu — Policía Nacional (@policia) February 18, 2021

Members of the Local Police, Firefighters, National Police and Ambulance Service were involved in the search, along with a drone and thermal cameras, which had to be suspended at midnight last night. The search was resumed first thing this morning.

Now they are trying to contact the deceased’s family in Africa to start repatriation procedures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body of young man from refugee aid foundation pulled from river in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.