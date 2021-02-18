Bendodo defends Iberian ham and olive oil from government “attack”

THE Junta de Andalucia has asked the central government to “stop attacking” ham and olive oil.

The Advisor to the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Elias Bendodo, in particular has launched a campaign against the decision to include them within the group of foods which should only be eaten “occasionally” on the nutritional ‘traffic lights’ created by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Bendodo has pointed out that both ham and olive oil are key products for the economy of Andalucia and that making them out to be “damaging” to health is damaging for the region.

With the hashtag #Yoaceiteyjamon, he is defending the benefits of a traditional breakfast in Andalucia, bread with olive oil and serrano ham, which are both part of the Mediterranean diet.

The Director General of the Consumer Affairs department, Bibiana Medialdea, said yesterday, Wednesday, January 18, that olive oil would be excluded from the classification on the Nutri-Score system as scientific studies indicate that it is beneficial.

However, the decision is still pending for Iberian Ham, she has said that the decision will be taken based on data from studies which take into account the nutritional qualities of the product.

#Yoaceiteyjamón para que se entere de una vez el ministro de consumo. ¡Enseña tu desayuno! 📸 pic.twitter.com/cVg6BfLWxc — Elías Bendodo (@eliasbendodo) February 17, 2021

