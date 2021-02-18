BBC Breakfast interview with Helen Whately slammed with viewers as ‘car crash’ TV

BBC Breakfast’s host Naga Munchetty has hit the headlines once again for her controversial interview techniques, but this time it seems that more viewers are on her side. The presenter spoke with Minister of State for Social Care, Helen Whately on Thursday morning, February 18 about reinstating care home visits and the uptake in new nursing applications.

Dozens of irritated fans took to social media both during and after the interview complaining that the minister continuously dodged Ms Munchetty’s questions and while repeating phrases such as ‘to be clear’ several times, she was anything but.

Ms Munchetty kept trying to probe deeper into the minister’s responses, but viewers felt she was being deliberately vague and avoiding the difficult questions.

One unimpressed fan tweeted: “Helen Whately is on BBC Breakfast for the government this morning. Talk about ignoring the questions.”

“Helen Whately … ‘just to be clear..’ clear? just no …no…no…No… ruined my morning for the next hour. Please go away! … #bbcbreakfast,” another vented.

A third wrote: “This person on BBC Breakfast has not answered a single question Naga has asked her.”

However, not everyone was on the TV presenter’s side, many claiming that she was badgering her guest but interrupting her and not giving her a chance to respond.

“Rude interviewing of a politician again!! I’m really fed up with seeing continually interrupting show some respect please. #BBCBreakfast,” one viewer Tweeted.

Another added: “Seems that the mission of @TVNaga01 on #BBCBreakfast is to interrupt as much as possible this morning!”

Naga Munchetty set Twitter alight last week when she interviewed Home office minister Victoria Atkins over the new hotel quarantine rules. Many fans of the show were left aghast and criticised Ms Munchetty’s highly confrontational and argumentative treatment of the minister.

