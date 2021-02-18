Bank enters into agreement with Spain’s Smart City Cluster

UNICAJA BANCO and the Spanish based Smart City Cluster, an alliance of more than 150 companies and institutions have entered into an agreement for the development of smart cities.

The organisation is already in collaboration with about 50 Spanish cities and this tie-up looks to promote technology and innovation initiatives as well as sustainable finance, within the framework of promoting smart cities.

Smart cities are those based on sustainable urban planning and the application of technology and innovation to their management and services to achieve more efficient, sustainable and comfortable cities.

The intention is that Unicaja which is committed to sustainability will be assisted by Smart City Cluster to seek opportunities to finance projects which requirable investment in sustainable programmes.

The objectives of this recently signed agreement are to define policies and actions of common interest around smart cities, strategically plan future development paths for cities and promote research, development and innovation of products, processes and services associated with smart urban infrastructures.

The agreement looks to promote the exchange of scientific-technical knowledge between the Cluster, universities, technology centres and the bank in order to promote training activities related to smart urban infrastructures.

There are also plans organise events for the promotion of smart cities and urban technologies, as well as collaboration in environmental policy, low carbon economy, energy efficiency, sustainability, sustainable cities and the promotion of the information society.

This initiative, is part of Unicaja Banco’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy and reflects its ongoing commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

