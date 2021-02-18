Appeal for witnesses after teen shot in the stomach with a crossbow in south London.

THE 17-year-old victim remains in hospital in a ‘serious but stable’ condition after being shot with a crossbow on Sunday, February 14.

-- Advertisement --



Shortly after 10pm, police were called to a report of a crossbow having being shot near to Abbey Wood Railway Station.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the where they found the teenage male suffering an abdominal injury caused by the crossbow bolt.

He was taken to a south London hospital for treatment where he remains – and police have described his condition as “serious but stable”.

It is believed that the incident took place at a bus stop close to the train station.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue with police now appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information to come forward.

Officers from the South East Command Unit lead the investigation and ask anyone with information that could assist police to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6489/14Feb.

Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Appeal for witnesses after teen shot in the stomach with a crossbow”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.