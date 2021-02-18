aMARSing: Watch NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finally Land On Mars.

LIVE footage shows that NASA’s “Perseverance” rover has finally landed on Mars on Thursday, February 18 after its seven-month trip. The touchdown on the red planet means the six-wheeled robot has now completed its 470-million-km journey from Earth.

Engineers for the space agency spoke openly about the landing and described it as “seven minutes of horror.” It is a task almost half of the spacecraft sent to land on Mars have failed to do.

The cost of the project is staggering and the entire Mars 2020 project has come in at USD 2.4 billion (1.99 billion Euros). They expect that the mission will last a further one Martian year which is equivalent to 687 Earth days and cost a further USD 300 million (249 million euros).

NASA have high hopes for the Perseverance mission and they aim to study the habitability of Mars by looking at the environment and seeing if in the past it was capable of supporting microbial life. The rover will be collecting soil samples and testing the Martian atmosphere too.

NASA said: “Perseverance is tasked with searching for tell-tale signs that microbial life may have lived on Mars billions of years ago.

“It will collect rock core samples in metal tubes, and future missions would return these samples to Earth for deeper study.”

