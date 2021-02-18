Adidas is latest to announce a permanent ban on the use of fur.

Despite not using fur in its current collections, the sportswear giant has become the 1,500th clothing/footwear company to join the likes of M&S and Next as a Fur Free Retailer.

-- Advertisement --



Frank Henke, senior vice president, sustainability at Adidas, said the company is driving the topic of sustainability in all areas.

“The permanent renunciation of fur underlines our commitment in searching for and scaling up sustainable material innovations,” he told Blant Based News

In excess of 100 million animals die for their fur each year, with most suffering in small battery cages.

More than a dozen EU countries recently introduced fur farming bans, including Norway, Belgium and The Netherlands, and the UK closed the last fur farm in 2003 on cruelty grounds. Imports are still legal.

The permanent ban by Adidas and hundreds of others has been welcomed by animal welfare organisation, the Humane Society International (HSI).

“Great news! Sportswear giant Adidas is the 1500th brand to join the @FurFreeRetailer program.

“Adidas’s commitment clearly shows that even brands not using fur still want to distance themselves from the cruel and environmentally damaging fur industry,” Claire Bass, HSI Executive Director told the publication.”

“Every time a leading brand commits to a fur-free policy… We’re one step closer to a world where millions of animals no longer endure a lifetime of suffering for the frivolity of fur fashion.”

The Fur Britain Campaign was launched by the Mirror.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Adidas is latest to announce permanent ban on the use of fur”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.