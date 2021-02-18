A third of US military refuse Covid vaccine

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
A third of US military refuse Covid vaccine
VACCINE: Military personnel administer jab to veterans in Baltimore. CREDIT: DOD

A third of US military refuse Covid vaccine, according to Pentagon officials.

ONE in three UK military are declining the Covid vaccine despite the fact infection rates are high within the forces.

-- Advertisement --

At a Congressional hearing, Major General Jeff Taliaferro revealed the US Defence Department maintains the classification of Covid vaccines as optional as the Federal Drug Administration has yet to give its full approval.

Stressing that the figures are based on “very early data”, he said the so far “somewhere in two-thirds of the territory” had been immunised.


Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that by the end of the week, more than a million members of the military will have received the jab.

He told reporters that the “military basically mirrors the acceptance rates of American society”, adding that while the Pentagon makes most vaccinations mandatory for military personnel, the fact the Covid vaccines have only been approved on an emergency level, they cannot be forced upon people.


“What the secretary wants is for the men and women of the department to make the best and most informed decision for them and their health and the health of their families,” said Kirby.

It was pointed out to press that the Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has been vaccinated.

Military personnel along with the National Guard have been helping administer the vaccination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A third of US military refuse Covid vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFour Arrested After Night of Violence In Spain’s Granada
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here