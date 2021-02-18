A third of US military refuse Covid vaccine, according to Pentagon officials.

ONE in three UK military are declining the Covid vaccine despite the fact infection rates are high within the forces.

At a Congressional hearing, Major General Jeff Taliaferro revealed the US Defence Department maintains the classification of Covid vaccines as optional as the Federal Drug Administration has yet to give its full approval.

Stressing that the figures are based on “very early data”, he said the so far “somewhere in two-thirds of the territory” had been immunised.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that by the end of the week, more than a million members of the military will have received the jab.

He told reporters that the “military basically mirrors the acceptance rates of American society”, adding that while the Pentagon makes most vaccinations mandatory for military personnel, the fact the Covid vaccines have only been approved on an emergency level, they cannot be forced upon people.

“What the secretary wants is for the men and women of the department to make the best and most informed decision for them and their health and the health of their families,” said Kirby.

It was pointed out to press that the Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has been vaccinated.

Military personnel along with the National Guard have been helping administer the vaccination.

