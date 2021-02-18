THE Andalucia Health Service has changed the number which appears on users’ phones when they call them, so they can identify it and pick up.

-- Advertisement --



At the moment, doctors’ appointments are mainly being carried out by phone, and until now, when the Andalucia Health Service (SAS) called patients, it showed up as either a very long number or a hidden number, meaning that many people didn’t pick up.

The Junta de Andalucia Council for Health and Families has informed that the calls will now come from the number 955 800 008.

This number is progressively being introduced to health centres throughout the region and will eventually reach hospitals and all other SAS services.

The number is already being used in Almeria, Cordoba and Sevilla, and should be used at all 1,500 health centres in Andalucia within a few months.

Until now, many different numbers were used for the calls, but the Andalucia Health Service hopes that with a single number, that people can identify and even store in their phone contacts, service will be better. It will also help to prevent bogus calls from people pretending to be from the Health Service.

Remember, if you receive a call from 955 800 008, pick it up, it’s your doctor.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “955800008: the Andalucia Health Service number you’ll want to save”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.