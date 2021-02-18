14-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Five Women in Leeds.

All attacks involved a similarly-described male on each occasion.

Detectives investigating the string of terrifying attacks announced the arrest via a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “A 14-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of five sexual assaults and remains in police custody at this time.

“Police believe the attacks and one further sexual assault are linked.

“The incidents are being investigated by Leeds District CID.”

Fears that there is a sexual predator at large comes after there have been similar attacks in the area in the last week. Police were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm on Sunday, February 14 to reports of rape near to Swinnow Lane in Pudsey which led to a man being arrested.

