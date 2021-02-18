14-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Five Women in Leeds.
A TOTAL of five women have been sexually assaulted across Leeds over the last two weeks and now a young teenager has been arrested on suspicion of perpetrating the attacks.
The assaults occurred in the Headingley, Little London and Woodhouse areas sparking fears a sexual predator was on the loose, Leeds Live reported.
Three attacks took place in 72 hours between Wednesday, February 3 and Friday, February 5 while a fourth woman was sexually assaulted in Little London on Thursday, February 12.
All attacks involved a similarly-described male on each occasion.
Detectives investigating the string of terrifying attacks announced the arrest via a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “A 14-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of five sexual assaults and remains in police custody at this time.
“Police believe the attacks and one further sexual assault are linked.
“The incidents are being investigated by Leeds District CID.”
Fears that there is a sexual predator at large comes after there have been similar attacks in the area in the last week. Police were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm on Sunday, February 14 to reports of rape near to Swinnow Lane in Pudsey which led to a man being arrested.
