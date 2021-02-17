Zack Snyder speaks of bringing King Arthur back to the big screen

FILMMAKER Zack Snyder is reportedly planning to make a film about the Legend of King Arthur.

There have been numerous films recreating the tale of Arthur, Guinevere and Lancelot, amongst which, one of the best known is the 1995 version starring Richard Gere and Sean Connery, and one of the most recent, Guy Ritchie’s take on the legend, starring Charlie Hunman.

This time, although he has not been specific about when it may happen, Snyder has said, according to told I Minutemen, that he has been thinking about retelling the legend and being faithful to what was in the original mythology. He has reportedly said that he would like to see more medieval superhero films.

Does the world really need another film about King Arthur? Well judging by the reaction online about the news that one is planned, it seems to have attracted a great amount of interest.

With the increased interest in Arthurian legend, it might be the time to invest in a tourist attraction, the owner of which, after nearly 30 years, is looking to sell and retire.

King Arthur’s Labyrinth, near Machynlleth, in Wales, is on the market for €805,567. It has been called a “rare chance to buy a highly successful tourism attraction” by Richard Baldwin, director, hotels and leisure at Avison Young.

The main attraction of the tourist site is an underground boat and walking tour retelling the early Welsh legends of King Arthur through a labyrinth of a former slate mine.

