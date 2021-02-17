Youtuber earns thousands for letting people bother him as he sleeps

A YOUTUBER earned almost €14,000 for letting his followers bother him live while he was trying to sleep.

Twitch is commonly known as a platform for gamers and video games, but its use for other types of content is becoming more popular.

A man known as Asian Andy, who has more than a million YouTube subscribers, used the live stream platform to sleep, but meanwhile, his followers could wake him up any way they wanted, in exchange for paying whatever amount they wanted.

He has since released a YouTube video showing the best moments of his seven-hour live stream, during which followers sent him texts, put on loud music, shouted, barked and did all sorts of things to keep him awake.

The 26-year-old man thanked everyone who had taken part for helping him to raise €14,000.

He says he used to work as an Uber driver and go to school, and now, “you have saved my life” he said to his fans.

Asian Andy is actually called Steven and was born in Vietnam but currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

In 2017 he started creating vlogs and live-streaming his everyday activities which gained him popularity. His live feed shows him doing everyday things.

Some of the most popular streams are when people can send him written messages which are heard in real time by his passengers.

He makes money from his YouTube videos, Twitch live streams and merchandising such as t-shirts, hoodies, and stickers.

