WATCH: Trump Plaza Implodes in Atlantic City Much Like His Presidential Reign.

IRONICALLY on Ash Wednesday (February 17), the old Trump Plaza building in the heart of the Jersey Shore destination – once the jewel of Trump’s casino empire – got blown to bits and lies as ash.

With the help of about 3,000 sticks of dynamite, according to The New York Times, the Trump era in Atlantic City has ended with the implosion of Trump Plaza which some see as a perfect metaphor for what is left of his ‘brand’.

Bumped into a 76-year old, mild-mannered, retiree friend of mine. “Hey, Bill. You hear they’re imploding Trump’s old casino today?”

“They should have picked Mar a Lago.” 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VS8VuShr46 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 17, 2021

Trump Plaza opened in 1984, the first of three casinos the former U.S. president would open in Atlantic City, followed by Trump Castle (later renamed the Trump Marina), and Trump Taj Mahal.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Bernie Dillon, the events manager for the casino from 1984 to 1991, said: “The way we put Trump Plaza and the city of Atlantic City on the map for the whole world was really incredible. “Everyone from Hulk Hogan to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, it was the whole gamut of personalities. One night before a Tyson fight I stopped dead in my tracks and looked about four rows in as the place was filling up, and there were two guys leaning in close and having a private conversation: Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty.”

“It was like that a lot: You had Madonna and Sean Penn walking in, Barbra Streisand and Don Johnson, Muhammad Ali would be there, Oprah sitting with Donald ringside,” he recalled. “It was a special time. I’m sorry to see it go.”

Trump Plaza closed in 2014, the same year three other casinos in the city shuttered, adding up to an estimated 10,000 lost jobs for the city. Its eventual bankruptcy left behind a string of redundancies and unpaid bills to residents and local businesses. It had been standing empty ever since.

