Velez Malaga Businesses Protest Over Lack of Aid

BUSINESSMEN in Velez Malaga have come out in protest over an alleged lack of aid for the shops and hotels that have been affected by the pandemic.

Around 50 owners of local businesses came out to protest and demand more aid.

According to one publication, the group thanked local politicians for promising €600,000 to help both shops and hotels but said, “we don’t know if it will be enough.”

Around 50 people gathered outside the council on Plaza de Las Carmelitas demanding not tbe, “criminalised or used as a scapegoat,” after a series of restrictions have affected their businesses.

After a first protest last week that brought together 300 people, the merchants and business associations of Velez Malaga and Torre del Mar, ACEV and ACET, have demanded further “direct aid” from the council.

Anronio Sebastian Pastor, the president of ACET, said: “We do not know if what has been announced will be enough, 40 per cent of Torre del Mar’s businesses have not yet reopened and 20 per cent will not do so again.”

The two bodies demanded, “direct measures to guarantee the subsistence of the businesses in the hotel and trade sector.”

Fernando Lisbona, president of ACEV, said: “This is a positive protest and we want to highlight the concerns of the hotel industry, small businesses, closed freelancers, events and entertainment companies, the world of culture and musicians.”

He added: “We cannot allow our sectors to be criminalized, using them as a scapegoat, making us responsible for infections.”

