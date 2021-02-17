US Court Rules Harry Dunn’s Family Can Bring Civil Damages Claim Against Anne Sacoolas.

A civil claim for damages will be allowed to be brought against Anne Sacoolas by the family of Harry Dunn in the US, a judge has ruled. Ms Sacoolas had applied to dismiss the case on the grounds it should be heard in the UK, despite her legal team admitting she would not agree to face trial due to a “concern” she would not “receive fair treatment”.

A hearing at a court in the Eastern District of Virginia had previously been told her work in intelligence was “especially a factor” in her departure and her Sacoolas family “fled” the UK for “issues of security”.

She travelled back to the US after the State Department asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf following a crash which killed Mr Dunn outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The 43-year-old was then charged with causing the teenager’s death by dangerous driving but an extradition request was rejected by the US Government in January last year. Due to her “refusal” to return to the UK, the Dunn family brought a civil claim for damages against her as “a last resort” in the hope of some sort of justice for their son.

