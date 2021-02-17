UK Government Works on Covid Roadmap Predicting ‘Normality’ For July

UK Government Works on Covid Roadmap Predicting ‘Normality’ For Millions Of Brits In July.

A COVID roadmap to bring back socialising, holidays and pubs with life returning to ‘normal’ by July is being worked on by the UK government. The government’s plan to gradually lift lockdown could reportedly see us “broadly” back to normal by July with pubs open in May and holidays in hotels allowed.

Boris Johnson and his cabinet are this week finalising plans to gradually bring the country out of lockdown. The relaxation of the rules, put in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus, could be implemented at “four-weekly intervals”, according to reports.

If covid rates continue to drop are their present rate, the final stage would see life return to a form of normality, potentially still with measures such as face masks and social distancing, by July. Boris Johnson first plunged the country into lockdown 16 months ago.

In the third national lockdown, which was announced a month ago, non-essential retailers, as well as pubs and restaurants, have all been forced to shut their doors. Social gatherings and most travel has also been banned, except for exercise with one person from another household.

Scientists tracking the spread of COVID variants have warned against lifting lockdown too soon. They caution that easing restrictions before daily cases are in “the low thousands” could allow more sinister versions of the virus to escape and seed a new outbreak.

