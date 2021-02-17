Thugs Who Robbed and Killed a UK Pensioner For £120 Have Been Jailed for Life.

THE killers of 69-year-old Robert Morrison in Kings Heath, south Birmingham, have been jailed for life after both were found guilty of murder.

Ian Knowles and Asmaila Mohamed were both sentenced today (February 17) at Birmingham Crown Court. Knowles was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years before being considered for release. Mohamed was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years.

The 20-year-olds were armed with knives when they followed Morrison home from the pub before viciously attacking him for his bank cards, mobile phone and jewellery on December 10, 2018.

The pair only managed to obtain £120 (€137) as they were unable to use the stolen banks card. However, they cost the pensioner his life after he died six days later from pneumonia as a result of his injuries.

The thugs argued that their main intention on the night was to rob and not to kill Morrison but the violent attack they inflicted on the man affectionately known as ‘Busby’ was enough to fracture his ribs, which, according to a post-mortem, likely caused him to die from pneumonia.