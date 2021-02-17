The competitive world of online gambling

The first ever online casino opened its virtual doors back in the mid 1990’s. Today that online gambling market is more competitive than ever before.

Advances in technology, ease of access and rising smartphone usage have rapidly transformed the sector. Customers enticed by poker, roulette and slot machines have flocked to sites allowing them to play whenever and wherever they want.

-- Advertisement --



Estimates put the current global online gambling market value at nearly 59 billion U.S. dollars. Forecasters expect that figure to nearly double to 114 billion U.S. dollars by 2024.

Over 75% of adult Canadians already participate in some form of gambling, many using online casinos as their preferred method. While in America, recent legislation allowing states to loosen gambling laws, has opened up the growing online market still further.

Crowded market

Inevitably the online gambling boom has led to a gold rush, with investors eager to get their piece of the action. This in turn has created a fiercely competitive and crowded sector.

In 2020, some of the biggest online gambling firms were involved in takeover bids as companies jostled for position. Industry followers expect this corporate activity to continue as the race for a share of the online gambling market endures.

Competitive advantage

With competitors only ever a click away, sites cannot afford to stand still. As more investors vie for market share, companies have to continually adapt if they wish to survive.

In order to create and maintain that competitive advantage, businesses must meet the ever-changing needs and expectations of their consumers. From the use of innovative technology to customer service, they must continually update their offering.

What to look for in a casino website

Due to the vast number of websites available it can be confusing for players deciding where to put their money. However, there some things that all good casino sites should offer:

Variety of games

Before signing up to a website it’s important to make sure it has the games you want to play. Does it offer a wide variety and lead the latest gaming trends? Those sites with a variety of casino games are a popular choice as players can stay on one site to play a game of roulette and slots, just like on this online casino in Canada.

Bonuses and promotions

Many websites will offer new players a signing up bonus, allowing them to try their website for free. This could be in the form of free bets or spins and matched deposits.

Promotions are used to maintain customer loyalty by offering exclusive monthly or weekly offers to players. Giveaways, prizes, refer a friend and loyalty bonuses are all good examples of this.

Ease of use

Is the site easy to use, accessible and does it look good? Is there an app and is it regularly updated, is it easy to understand? Players want a fast, simple, accessible casino that allows them to play anytime, anywhere.