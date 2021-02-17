TENNIS Fans Allowed Back Into The Australian Open Again From Thursday after lockdown is lifted



Tennis fans will be allowed back into the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park again from Thursday 18 after Victorian premier Dan Andrews announced the lifting of the state’s snap lockdown restrictions, which had been put in place as a precautionary measure after cases of coronavirus had been reported in a Melbourne hotel last week.

The relaxation of the lockdown means fans will be allowed back in for the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals, starting on Thursday, and the finals over the weekend, but it has not been clarified yet whether numbers will be restricted compared to pre-lockdown, when 30,000 were allowed per day – around 50% of the usual attendance figure.

Making the announcement this morning (Wednesday 17), Dan Andrews said, “They were already reduced but may have to be reduced further. That matter will be resolved in the next few hours”.

Women’s No1 Ash Barty is still in the tournament, and is expected to get through to face Karolina Muchová, with 2019 Open champion Naomi Osaka, saying yesterday, “I would want people to come. I’m sure Barty would want a crowd and I would want a crowd too, even if they don’t cheer for me. That’s just the way life is. It’s just more fun”.

