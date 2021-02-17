Students From Costa Blanca School Confined Due To Covid Outbreak

MORE than 200 students from a Costa Blanca school confined after an outbreak of ‘highly contagious’ Covid strain

The Ministry of Health has announced that from Wednesday, February 17 until February 23 all 200 Early Childhood Education students from the Carmelitas de Elda School in Spain’s Costa Blanca will have to enter into quarantine after a “highly contagious” strain of Covid was discovered there. The restrictions impact all 3, 4 and 5-year-old students who have attended classes in the past two weeks.

Management at the school have issued a statement to the parent of all the affected children, advising them that the students who have been exposed must remain in their homes for the next ten days and should exercise extreme caution around other members of the household to avoid further spread of the virus.

The statement also advised that any students who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past three months, or those children who haven’t attended classes in the past two weeks, need not self-isolate. Officials will be calling all the students from the affected classes for a PCR test in the coming days.

The news comes after The European School of Alicante decided to close its facilities last week in response to the high number of coronavirus infections in the province and will remain shut until after the upcoming school holidays. The teacher will provide classes online for students from kindergarten up to secondary school up until February 15; the children will then be on break for a week, meaning physical lessons won’t resume until February 22.

