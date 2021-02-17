Spanish Football Federation and Junta de Andalucía Reach Agreement for Andalucía to Host 24 Matches.

THE president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, and the Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, have reached an agreement to turn Andalucía into Spain’s chosen football destination by announcing 24 matches for the men’s senior team, the women’s senior team and the Under 21 team will be hosted at the La Cartuja Stadium in the capital of Seville.

The Spanish men’s senior team returned to La Cartuja after eight years away when they played their first official match at the stadium against Germany, in the UEFA Nations League, a game which ended with a historic 6-0 victory for Spain.

The game had the highest television audience in Spain last year, with 4,909,000 viewers on average and a share of 27.22 per cent, according to data from Televisión Española (TVE).

The La Cartuja Stadium, recovered by the Ministry of Education and Sports in record time after almost two years abandoned and without activity, is now set to become a benchmark facility at a national and international level thanks to the strategic alliance between the Junta de Andalucía and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

La Cartuja and Andalucía aspire to become the ‘Home of Spanish Football’ and will also host the next four Copa del Rey finals, having already hosted the recent Spanish Super Cup final which was won by Athletico Bilbao, who beat Barcelona 3-2.

La Cartuja has a capacity of 60,000 seats making it the 6th-largest stadium in Spain and the 2nd-largest in Andalucía. It was the venue for the 2003 UEFA Cup Final between Celtic and Porto.

Although events are currently closed to the public due to the COVID pandemic, broadcasting will continue via streaming services through the official channels of the RFEF (social networks and website), starting at 11am this Thursday, February 18.

