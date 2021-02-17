Spain Introduces Quarantine For Arrivals From Brazil And South Africa

Spain Introduces 10-Day Quarantine For Arrivals On Flights From Brazil And South Africa.

SPAIN’S Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that passengers on flights from Brazil and the Republic of South Africa will now have to undergo a 10-day quarantine in Spain. The Ministry of Health has registered 10,829 new cases of coronavirus and 337 deaths due to the disease.

The incidence rate, however, continues to decline and stands at 349 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The ministry has also announced the new priority groups for vaccination. After those over 80 years old, it will be the turn of people between 70 and 79- after them, the group of people between 60 and 69 years old will receive the vaccine.

Once the vaccine has been administered to essential workers, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to people between 45 and 54 years old. Catalonia has so far detected two cases of the Brazilian variant, in addition to the three previously detected in Spain, all discovered in the Community of Madrid.

Regarding vaccines, the European Commission (EC) has approved an agreement with the American pharmaceutical company Moderna to purchase another 300 million doses. These will be added to the 160 million already agreed on last year.

The United Kingdom has given the green light to a study in which healthy volunteers are exposed to the coronavirus, making it the first country in the world to accept such a trial. The study, which will begin in a month, will include up to 90 people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Current rules state that only Spanish citizens or people with other nationalities who have official residency in Spain or Andorra can fly or sail into the country from the United Kingdom, Brazil or South Africa. This restriction will be extended until March 2. A negative PCR test or similar carried out within 72 hours prior to arrival is also required.

