Spain Includes 45-54 Year-Olds In Next Vaccine Rollout Phase

SPAIN’s Ministry of Health Includes 45-54 year-olds in the next vaccine rollout phase

The Department of Health has, on Wednesday, February 17, announced the next four priority groups for Phase Two of the Covid vaccine rollout plans, which gets underway today. After all over-80s have received the jab, the next group to receive the vaccine will be those aged between 70 and 79, followed by people aged from 60 to 69, as well as high-risk patients under 60. For the first time, people between the ages of 45 to 55 will be eligible for the Covid jab. The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will be reserved for those in the younger category, while the Moderna and Pfizer doses will be used on older patients.

The efficacy of the Oxford jab for the older population has been widely debated, with Spain joining several other European countries in limiting its usage to those under the age of 55. The Central Government has vowed to redouble its efforts to speed up the vaccine rollout and has attributed the slow start to vaccine supply shortages rather than any flaw in the plan.

On Monday, February 15 the Spanish Ministry of Health began to distribute some 500,000 doses of the Pfizer jab to autonomous communities around the country, following a guarantee that throughout February more than 1,779,500 doses of the vaccine will be distributed.

The Government currently estimates that Spain will be able to supply as many as 8.1 million doses per month during the spring, and the following months up until September, at which rate it will not be a problem to innoculate the 33 million people required to achieve the proposed ‘herd immunity’.

